I. Petrishenko: About 90 museums around Belarus fully equipped with elements of barrier-free environment

The issues of inclusive tourism development were discussed in Minsk today. The meeting of the Republican Interdepartmental Council on the Problems of Disabled Persons was held at the University of Physical Culture.

The participants got familiar with the exhibition "Seeing Without Looking". This is a program that allows you to adapt the museum space for all visitors, including those with visual impairments. In addition, the members of the Council visited the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War, assessed the barrier-free environment, got familiar with the living conditions in hotels in Minsk. "Health restrictions should not interfere with movement and opportunities," said the Deputy Prime Minister. Igor Petrishenko is sure that a suitable infrastructure provides for developing domestic tourism and attracting guests from other countries.

A particular attention is paid to the regions. Nalibokskaya Pushcha can be a good example.

