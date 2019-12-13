Procession in honor of Minsk Icon of Mother of God to start from Zhirovichi

Today, on August 19, a large spiritual project starts in Belarus, a religious procession in honor of one of the main sacred shrines: the Icon of the Mother of God of Minsk. The initiative will take place within a week and will involve 4 Orthodox dioceses and 18 churches. The movement of the column of priests and believers begins with Zhirovichi. The Orthodox will travel more than 250 kilometers for 8 days. The procession will end in Minsk, the final point of the route is the Holy Spirit Cathedral.