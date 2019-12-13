Exercises "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020" ends

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus sums up the preliminary results of the joint operational-tactical exercise "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020". The maneuvers are over and the units are sent to their places of permanent deployment. According to the concept of the exercise, the command and control bodies of both Belarusian and Russian units had to solve the widest range of tasks in a dynamically changing environment. As a result, everyone managed to demonstrate a high level of coherence and training.



About 6 000 servicemen and over 500 units of military equipment were involved in the practical actions of the "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020". These exercises have become the largest in the past few years.



