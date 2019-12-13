3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exercises with CSTO Peacekeeping Forces starts at Losvido training ground
Command-staff exercises with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2020" have begun in Belarus. The opening ceremony took place at Losvido training ground of the 103rd Separate Guards Airborne Brigade. They will work out the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO in the Eastern European region. More than 900 people are taking part in the exercise. Over 120 units of military and special equipment are involved, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The exercises will be held in 2 stages and will end on October 16.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All