Exercises with CSTO Peacekeeping Forces starts at Losvido training ground

Command-staff exercises with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2020" have begun in Belarus. The opening ceremony took place at Losvido training ground of the 103rd Separate Guards Airborne Brigade. They will work out the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO in the Eastern European region. More than 900 people are taking part in the exercise. Over 120 units of military and special equipment are involved, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.