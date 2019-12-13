"Slavic Brotherhood 2020" about to finish

The military exercise "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" is also approaching its final stage. Today, the active phase of manoeuvres will be completed. In total, about 6,000 servicemen and over 500 hundred pieces of military equipment were involved in practical actions. These exercises have become the most large-scale in the last few years. After completing the manoeuvres on 25 September, all the troops involved will return to their permanent locations.



