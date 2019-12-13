3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Slavic Brotherhood 2020" about to finish
The military exercise "Slavic Brotherhood 2020" is also approaching its final stage. Today, the active phase of manoeuvres will be completed. In total, about 6,000 servicemen and over 500 hundred pieces of military equipment were involved in practical actions. These exercises have become the most large-scale in the last few years. After completing the manoeuvres on 25 September, all the troops involved will return to their permanent locations.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All