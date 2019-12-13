Training of Armed Forces of Belarus continues

Combat training activities are continuing at training ranges and individual sections of the terrain. The aviation will perform flights of An-26, Yak-130, Su-30SM aircraft as part of the protection of the state border in the air. A consolidated group of troops has been created to perform a complex tactical exercise. It includes airborne, motorized rifle, tank, artillery units, as well as calculations for unmanned aerial systems and electronic warfare. The exercise will last until the end of August.

The main purpose is to prepare and conducting defensive and special actions in the tactical direction. The consolidated grouping of troops will be concentrated on the training grounds. Several helicopters will be relocated from Machulishchi airfield to Lida airfield to ensure the actions of the consolidated group. The parachute battalion of the 103rd brigade from Vitebsk made a march to the designated area and began to practice counter-sabotage actions. Anti-aircraft missile artillery battalions will perform live firing from the Tunguska anti-aircraft gun missile system at the 174th training ground of the Air Force.

