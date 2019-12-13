3.42 RUB
Global war avoided - military expert on Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel
The April 1 strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus is treated in international law as a formal reason for declaring war - casus belli. Of course, Iran could not lose face and it had to respond. It warned all parties to the conflict in advance: if the issue is not resolved within the framework of the UN Security Council, it will act differently. But as we see today, all international institutions, including the UN, are inactive.
But let us reason logically: if a UN Security Council meeting were held, how should the United States behave? Support an Israeli attack on a diplomatic facility or support Iran? The United States is an ally of Tel Aviv, and it does not want to quarrel with Tehran, realizing its serious weight in the Middle East. America chose the position of abstention and thus offered to solve the conflict at this stage on its own.
Apparently, Iran was ready for such a solution to the conflict at a certain stage, since the neutrality of international legal institutions was out of the question.
As a result, according to Tel Aviv, 99% of the 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran were eliminated. No destruction as such, no casualties either. But the subtle hint of serious circumstances was understood by all parties to the conflict. Iran and its allies will not remain silent, the gaps in Israel's defense system have been assessed.
