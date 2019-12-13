3.42 RUB
Football fan from Zhlobin faces criminal case for participation in riots in Minsk
The 24-year-old guy was detained the night before by the officers. The young man is an active member of the local football group. He was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for various offenses. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the detainee purposefully arrived in Minsk to participate in the riots on August 9 and 10.
The detainee was recognized as a suspect in organizing mass riots, accompanied by violence, pogroms, destruction of property. In the near future, his actions will be given a legal assessment.
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
