PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Football fan from Zhlobin faces criminal case for participation in riots in Minsk

The 24-year-old guy was detained the night before by the officers. The young man is an active member of the local football group. He was repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility for various offenses. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the detainee purposefully arrived in Minsk to participate in the riots on August 9 and 10.

The detainee was recognized as a suspect in organizing mass riots, accompanied by violence, pogroms, destruction of property. In the near future, his actions will be given a legal assessment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All