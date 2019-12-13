PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Criminal case for desecration of state flag investigated

A drunk man tore the national flag in Osipovichi. It is known that the flag attached to the building of the local newspaper was damaged. The attacker failed to completely remove the banner, so he tore off only a part of it, which he threw into the trash can. The detectives figured out and subsequently detained the suspect. It turned out to be a 24-year-old unemployed local resident.

The investigators gave a legal assessment to the actions of the detainee and opened a criminal case for desecration of state symbols. It is known that earlier the suspect was prosecuted for drug trafficking.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All