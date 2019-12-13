Education, work, medical care - decree on stay of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus redrafted

On September 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 326, which introduced a new edition of the Decree No. 420 of August 30, 2014 "On the stay of the Ukrainian citizens in the Republic of Belarus". This was reported to BelTA by the press service of the Belarusian leader.



The document is designed to assist citizens, who have arrived in the territory of Belarus from Ukraine and have found themselves in a difficult life situation.



It provides for the rights of this category of people on a par with the Belarusian citizens, namely to pre-school, general and specialized education; vocational, specialized secondary and higher education at the expense of the republican and (or) local budgets or on payment terms; available health care; benefits for children and pensions.



According to the provisions of the decree, citizens of Ukraine are exempt from state fees for registration of temporary residence in Belarus. It also regulates the issuance of temporary residence permits in our country; consideration of applications for permanent residence permits in Belarus; issuance of biometric residence permits.



The employers of the Republic of Belarus, hiring citizens of Ukraine for labor activities, shall be exempted from paying state fees for issuance of special permit for employment in our country; issuance of permit for employment of foreign labor force in Belarus; one-time extension of the permit for employment of foreign labor force in the country.



The document will facilitate the integration of Ukrainian citizens into the Belarusian society, will allow to promptly regulate the issues of their social support and labor activities.



