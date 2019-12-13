3.42 RUB
Voskresensky: Presidential decree on pardoning 30 people is a practice of humanization of legislation
This week Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on pardon. This is the practice of humanization of legislation. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Yuri Voskresensky. The expert is sure that the state is also paying attention to those who contributed to the attempted mutiny in 2020. Today, many of them have revised their views, admitted guilt and are actively writing appeals to the President with a request for pardon.
By presidential decree, 30 people have been pardoned. Among them are 14 women and 16 men. All of them have admitted guilt, sincerely repented of what they had done and undertook to lead law-abiding lives. On the instructions of the head of state, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure control over the fulfillment of such commitments.
