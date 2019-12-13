Sharing his impressions of the interview of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, political scientist Vadim Yelfimov noted that the main question today is what will happen to Ukraine, how it must change to be preserved. "The President two or three times mentioned that Ukrainians need to start everything from the scratch. They need to change everything, they need to change their whole politics and economy, and so on. He talks about the fact that in Ukraine there must be some new force capable of giving life, otherwise this Ukraine will perish," the expert said. - And its future life must be completely reformatted. Ukraine must turn from anti-Russia, from anti-Belarus into a country friendly to us in terms of both justice and protection of the poor, not only at the oligarchs. It is necessary to change the whole structure of both political and economic life in Ukraine".