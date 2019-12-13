PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukraine not ready for peace

No one thought that the Ukrainian authorities would go so far and send their troops to the old territories of Russia, because Ukrainian officials began to talk about peace talks. But once again deception. And together with the attack on the Russian area, they arranged a provocation in our airspace of Belarus as well, launching attack drones. By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, the southern border of Belarus has been reinforced with weapons and special units.

