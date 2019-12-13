3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukraine not ready for peace
No one thought that the Ukrainian authorities would go so far and send their troops to the old territories of Russia, because Ukrainian officials began to talk about peace talks. But once again deception. And together with the attack on the Russian area, they arranged a provocation in our airspace of Belarus as well, launching attack drones. By the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, the southern border of Belarus has been reinforced with weapons and special units.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All