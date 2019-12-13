This was stated in the program “This is different” deputy head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Military Academy of Belarus. Colonel Bogodel emphasized that there's no reasonable grain in the military actions of Ukrainian military formations, political motives have long come to the fore. Therefore, the Ukrainian formations occupy the old territories of the Russian Federation, instead of fighting for the ones they consider their own.

“Today in the Pokrovsk direction we already occupy areas of square kilometers. And Russian troops have entered the Pokrovsk agglomeration. There are already fighting in Selidovo, Novogradovka has been taken, fighting is already underway under Gradovka, Karlovka has been taken. And if they also take Ukrainsk, the 34th Brigade grouping will actually be surrounded. That is, it will be an exit to the Kurakhovsky District. In essence, there is no sense with the fall and exit to Pokrovsk of this grouping, which is located to the south, as far as Ugledar. Do you understand? The entire front will collapse. And from a military point of view, as you rightly said, it seems, what are people doing this for? Well, don't they understand? Especially recently the same Syrsky and his Chief of the General Staff have received their next military ranks. Well, probably not because they come up with some crazy plans.”