"The Ukrainian delegation will have to come to terms with a new reality. A reality where their opinions, in general, have little bearing. Everything depends on the agreement reached between the Russian Federation and the United States, and on that very Anchorage formula that everyone is talking about today. Accordingly, I believe these trilateral negotiations will be the first stage in forcing Ukraine to make peace under the terms agreed upon between the Russian Federation and the United States, which include all of the Russian Federation's demands, without exception. And the key to these demands will be Ukraine's cession of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including those territories not yet under Russian control."