3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian truck drivers stuck in Belarus offered help and temporary employment
Ukrainians stuck in Belarus are hostages of the situation and the actions of their own authorities, who, of course, have no time for them now. And they seem to like it here. Although it's difficult to talk about even the most obvious advantages, when you don't hear the voice of your wife and children for days.
It is not safe to continue the route because of the hostilities. First of all, it is a real threat to life. Secondly, it is a real threat of being left without a car. We know the precedents.
If necessary, Belarus is ready to employ people, who find themselves in a similar situation. Moreover, a place in a dormitory comes as a bonus to the job. And there are 12 thousand vacancies in the Gomel Кegion as a whole. We are also ready to help all the refugees who applied.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All