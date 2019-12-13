Ukrainian truck drivers stuck in Belarus offered help and temporary employment

Ukrainians stuck in Belarus are hostages of the situation and the actions of their own authorities, who, of course, have no time for them now. And they seem to like it here. Although it's difficult to talk about even the most obvious advantages, when you don't hear the voice of your wife and children for days.



It is not safe to continue the route because of the hostilities. First of all, it is a real threat to life. Secondly, it is a real threat of being left without a car. We know the precedents.



If necessary, Belarus is ready to employ people, who find themselves in a similar situation. Moreover, a place in a dormitory comes as a bonus to the job. And there are 12 thousand vacancies in the Gomel Кegion as a whole. We are also ready to help all the refugees who applied.



