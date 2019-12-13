Ukrainian political analysts openly talk about absence of threat from Belarusian side - Screenshot

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, realizing that attention is slipping away, decided to burst out with a public demand to official Minsk. Having a very selective vision lately, the agency suddenly became concerned about the strengthening of the Belarusian border. Looping past the reasons for what is happening, which are clearly not in favor of Ukraine, they demand to withdraw troops. To put it bluntly, the message about the border is not addressed to us. Even Ukrainian political analysts, who openly speak about the absence of a threat from the Belarusian side, realize this. But there are other arguments, which are much closer and clearer for the initiators of such topics. Learn more details in the section "Screenshot".