Information has become a real weapon in the modern confrontation. It is sometimes difficult even for specialists to make sense of the flow of truth and lies, especially when this resource is used by official bodies. During the last 17 days, Ukrainian governmental and military institutions have been issuing a lot of fakes about our country. By all indications, the main purpose of such provocations is to turn Belarus into an active participant of the conflict beyond our southern border.



Here, there is brief list of such fakes.



- On February 24, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that four ballistic missiles were launched from Belarus at the territory of his country.



- On February 27, David Arahamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" and Zelensky's associate, announced that the mobilization of Belarusian reservists had started.



- On March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the neighboring country published a list of Belarusian pilots who allegedly bombed Ukrainian cities. The list includes heroic pilots Marfitsky and Zhuravlevich, who died 13 years ago.



- On March 6, a representative of the Ukrainian authorities Arestovich legalized a forged document: a resignation report of the head of the Belarusian General Staff. The document was a deliberate forgery.



- On March 9, the Ukrainian General Staff published false results of a survey among Belarusian conscripts. Of course, the poll was never conducted.



- On March 11, Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov stated that a missile attack was launched against a Belarusian village near the very border. There was no basis for such a statement.



All the fakes listed above are obviously elements of a single psychological operation, and there is no doubt that these fakes were not the last



