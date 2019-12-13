Ukrainian military mine areas near border with Belarus

The Border Guard Committee reports about mines planted by the Ukrainian military on the territories bordering Belarus. Another incident was caught on video on November 9. The destruction of access roads and infrastructure near the border crossing points by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded.



Ukraine is building a wall on the border with Belarus



At the same time, the Ukrainian side is building a wall and fortifications at different sections of the border with our country. This was reported by the deputy head of Zelensky's office. The wall with barbed wire length of three kilometers was stretched in the area of Volyn. The official also added that similar work is being carried out in the Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, which border Belarus. However, he did not specify where.



