Ukrainian drone flows 40 km deep into Belarus and almost reaches Brest

A Ukrainian spy drone crossed the border of Belarus, flying 40 km deep into Belarus and almost reaching Brest. Its task was to take pictures of the Brest firing ground, where allied exercises are held at the moment. Based on the analysis of data from onboard equipment it was established with certainty that it was launched from the territory of Ukraine. The photo shows the place of takeoff, the border crossing and the route. In this connection, the Ukrainian ambassador in Belarus was summoned, to expressastrong protest.