Ukrainian drone shot down by Gomel Border Guard Group

A Ukrainian drone with ammunition was shot down by border guards near Gomel. The moment of the incident, which occurred at the end of last month, was exposed by the State Border Committee.

It is known that a patrol in the Loev district heard the sound of the drone's engine. Then the border guards detected a drone, which flew from the side of Ukraine. The unit used conventional weapons, after which a fixed element on the drone detonated.

During the inspection of the area, multiple metal elements with traces of thermal impact were found and seized. As established by the examination, the bullet, hitting the drone, detonated an explosive device - a munition, which was attached to the vehicle. At the moment, an investigation is being conducted as part of the criminal case.

