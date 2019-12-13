3.43 RUB
Ukrainian political scientist Kirill Molchanov: The All-Belarusian People's Assembly is an institution of democracy
The VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly will be attended by representatives of absolutely all sectors of society, including representatives of opposition. According to the famous Ukrainian political scientist Kirill Molchanov, the All-Belarusian forum is the main democratic mechanism for establishing a dialogue with opponents of the government.
