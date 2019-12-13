Ukrainians to find it easier to get a job in medical institutions of Belarus

It will become easier for Ukrainian citizens who fled from the war to get a job in medical institutions of Belarus according to their qualifications. The Ministry of Health issued a new regulation. To be employed, it is enough to have a document on education. A certificate of its recognition in our country, as well as a certificate of internship, is not required. The lack of a work record book is not an obstacle for employment. But in the absence of a degree, Ukrainian citizens may be employed only as nurses.



Olga Kolyupanova, head of the department of personnel policy, educational institutions of the Ministry of Health of Belarus:



We will admit specialist doctors who have a medical specialist degree issued before 2020. They will be admitted to the position of a specialist doctor, under the supervision of our experienced doctors to work for six months, then pass the internship exam and continue working in our country. If they graduated from an educational institution in Ukraine after 2020, they will be accepted as interns.



Medics with specialized secondary education will also work under the supervision of their experienced Belarusian colleagues for the first six months. Six Ukrainian citizens have already applied for help in finding a job, and ten of them have already received patients in medical institutions of our country. It should be noted that the task to help Ukrainian refugees and not to leave them in trouble was set by the head of state.



