She transmitted to Moscow information about the surrender of Nazi Germany. Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Lyubov NetUpskaya, a telegraph operator who announced the Victory in 1945, died in Gomel at 101. At the beginning of the war, she was only 20 years old. The veteran was at the headquarters of the 1st Belarusian Front, participated in the liberation of Belarus, Poland, and Germany. There are archival videos of Gomel multidisciplinary lyceum, where a participant in the Great Patriotic War talks about the importance of preserving peace.



Lyubov Netupskaya moved to Gomel about 30 years ago. She has a joint significant date with this city: her birthday and the day of the liberation of Gomel from the Nazi invaders are on November 26. She accepted congratulations on her centenary, and after a few days, her heart stopped beating.