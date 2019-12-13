PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Unique development of Belarusian physicians wins gold at international contest

The specialist of BeMAPO, BNTU and Politechmed won in the international contest “Best Innovation Project”. The introduced a new device into the dentist practice, which can improve the health and even save the lives of people suffering from snoring problems. Happy patients have already appreciated the device. Professor Sergey Rubinkovich, the principal of the State Medical University, develops this research field and involves students in the researches.

