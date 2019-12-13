Unique New Year show in Botanical Garden until January 2

The Botanical Garden invites you to a bright winter show: Christmas tree of 23 meters high and a fairy of light. An unusual structure was specially created for this purpose. A colorful show unfolds on almost 50 LED screens. Choreographic and music performances will be presented in ball-toys on the Christmas Tree. 35 dancers, actors and musicians will perform on the "winter" stage. The ball will be crowned by a floral disco. A colorful New Year show will last until January 2.