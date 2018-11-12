3.39 RUB
Unique photographs of BelTA telegraph agency presented in Moscow
The exhibition Moments of the Century has opened at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Belarus. Here one can find a photo story of our country: black and white Dinamo stadium of the 1960s, the opening of the memorial Brest Hero-Fortress in 1971, Fidel Castro’s visit to Minsk in 1972. The modern history is presented as well: the first Belavia plane with a national ornament, the construction of the Belarusian NPP, the gold of our biathletes at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
The exhibition Moments of the Century has already traveled all of Belarus. Until the end of the year it will be open in Moscow.
