Unique photographs of BelTA telegraph agency presented in Moscow

The exhibition Moments of the Century has opened at the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Belarus. Here one can find a photo story of our country: black and white Dinamo stadium of the 1960s, the opening of the memorial Brest Hero-Fortress in 1971, Fidel Castro’s visit to Minsk in 1972. The modern history is presented as well: the first Belavia plane with a national ornament, the construction of the Belarusian NPP, the gold of our biathletes at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.