Unique traveling museum "Victory Train" arrives in Orsha

The unique mobile museum has reconstructed an ambulance car, a signalmen car, an armored train, and a Brest Fortress car. Thanks to multimedia screens and three-dimensional panoramas, the atmosphere of battles and the life of warriors are greatly conveyed. The historical and educational project was supported by the Administration of the President of Belarus, Belarusian Railways and Russian Railways. The first visitors to the museum were veterans and young patriots.

Further, the exposition will go to Vitebsk, Polotsk, Grodno. The display would end in Mogilev on the day the city was liberated from the Nazi invaders. One can visit the exposition by invitation cards.

