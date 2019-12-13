3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Unique traveling museum "Victory Train" arrives in Orsha
The unique mobile museum has reconstructed an ambulance car, a signalmen car, an armored train, and a Brest Fortress car. Thanks to multimedia screens and three-dimensional panoramas, the atmosphere of battles and the life of warriors are greatly conveyed. The historical and educational project was supported by the Administration of the President of Belarus, Belarusian Railways and Russian Railways. The first visitors to the museum were veterans and young patriots.
Further, the exposition will go to Vitebsk, Polotsk, Grodno. The display would end in Mogilev on the day the city was liberated from the Nazi invaders. One can visit the exposition by invitation cards.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All