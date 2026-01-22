The logic of a de facto redistribution of influence is becoming increasingly apparent around Greenland. According to Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of U.S. and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, the United States is acting as the rightful master, and Europe has essentially resigned itself to this.

"Trump declared, 'We are the absolute masters; we can do whatever we want.' And the leaders of the European Union essentially agreed to this: go ahead, manage it, arm it, use it, exploit it, and populate it with your American citizens. You have complete freedom of maneuver, but we will not exchange ownership rights, whether it's the Danish or the EU flag, for an American one," the expert explained.