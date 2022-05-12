System of obtaining Belarusian nationality for Ukrainians simplified

A friendly step that many have been eagerly waiting for. Alexander Lukashenko has signed another decree on citizenship admission. Thus, 319 people received protection and civil liberties with a passport of the Republic of Belarus. The Interior Ministry stressed that 290 of them were the citizens of Ukraine. Mainly, these are persons who arrived in our country from Donetsk and Lugansk regions.



Pavel Khrischenovich, Deputy Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:



The number of Ukrainian citizens who have an intention to acquire our citizenship is quite large. The work on the President's instruction to promptly review the materials of this category of persons continues. I would also like to note: a significant number of Ukrainian citizens who apply have the right to a simplified procedure for acquiring Belarusian citizenship, when the decision is taken at the level of regional internal affairs departments.



"Since the beginning of implementation of the instruction of the head of state, 1,750 citizens of Ukraine have used such a right. In total, within the framework of implementation of the President's instruction, 4 300 people acquired citizenship of the Republic of Belarus, of which over 3.5 are citizens of Ukraine and over 700 are citizens of other states," summed up Pavel Khrischenovich.



Following the "Big Conversation with the President," during which this question was raised and appropriate instructions were given, 3 534 Ukrainians have become Belarusian citizens since last August.



