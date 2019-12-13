PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Brest, Maloritsa and Kobrin districts dealing with aftermath of powerful storm

Dozens of de-energized settlements and destroyed houses: the consequences of a powerful hurricane are being handled in Brest, Malorita and Kobrin districts. The wind was breaking trees, tearing down roofs. According to experts, the damage will have to be repaired for several days.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All