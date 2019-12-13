3.41 RUB
"Lessons of Kindness" in all schools of Belarus to be aimed at promoting ideas of volunteerism
On the eve of the Day of Knowledge, the Republican Volunteer Center has launched an action "Lessons of Kindness". In all schools of the country it is planned to hold events that will be aimed at promoting the ideas of volunteerism. Both schoolchildren or students and teachers can take part: the Republican Center for Volunteering has prepared methodological materials and presentations taking into account age specifics: for primary, middle and high schools.
The Volunteer Center unites over 70 thousand people
The Republican Center unites volunteers all over the country. Today there are more than 70 thousand of them. The most popular areas are social, sports and medical volunteering. The Center undertakes full support for educational institutions in the field of volunteerism development.
