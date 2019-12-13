Belarusians are faithful in word and deed to their promises not to forget the feat of their ancestors. Especially now, amid the global redistribution of the world and military clashes in the region, it is more important than ever to maintain peace and tranquility. On the eve of the National Unity Day, which the country will celebrate on September 17, Belarusians are increasingly aware that two years ago it was vitally important to choose the right course for the development of our state. The course of prosperity and independence.



2000 Yugoslavia



2004 Ukraine



2013-2014 Ukraine



2005 in Kirghizia



2010 - 2012 Arab Spring



2020 Kyrgyzstan



In all of these countries, tragedy has occurred, and not just one, but in almost every home. It all starts about the same way: with the concept of "peaceful protest." Facebook and telegram feeds will not show you that the true purposes of the protests are far from peaceful, that those who took to the streets, succumbing to their emotions, provoked a civil war.



Belarus continues to call for peace in the region and continues to live peacefully. Tomorrow, we will all celebrate the People's Unity Day in Belarus. A day that is especially dear after the attempted uprising in 2020 and against the background of what is happening near our borders. It's not just about the Ukrainian events, after all. But also the arms build-up and provocations of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia. And it's no coincidence that this holiday fell on September 17. This is the day of the beginning of the liberation of the territories of Western Belarus and Ukraine from the Polish occupation, the day of the march of the Workers and Peasants' Red Army on the territory occupied by Poland, the day when historical justice was restored and our lands were reunited.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



"In the Year of Historical Memory I think it is important to emphasize that the day of September 17 has returned to our holiday calendar not only as a reminder of the value of freedom and independence, but also as a tribute to the era that gave us, the Belarusians, the right to take our place on the world map. We will remember that, as well as the fact that we have established ourselves as a people, a nation, a state, won the Great Patriotic War, revived the country from the ashes and even beat some in space exploration, nuclear energy, biotechnology thanks to people of labor."



The Belarusian people have made their fundamentally important strategic choice, we have chosen the course of development of a strong, sovereign and prosperous country.



The people who do not remember and do not appreciate the past have no future. We don't just remember, we learn lessons - just for the good of our future. On September 17, we will all celebrate National Unity Day.



