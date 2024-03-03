Belarus has record low unemployment rate

The final meeting of the board of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was held in Minsk. The board summarized the results of the last year. The issues of family policy, wage growth and prevention of occupational injuries were considered, as well as the main projects implemented by the ministry.

Attention was paid to measures of birth rate support and construction of social institutions. The growth rate of wages showed 111%, and the unemployment rate was a record low 3.5%.

The meeting not only summarized the results, but also awarded the winners of the contest "105 ideas for the development of the industry". One of them is an inclusive quest.