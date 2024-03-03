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Belarus has record low unemployment rate
The final meeting of the board of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was held in Minsk. The board summarized the results of the last year. The issues of family policy, wage growth and prevention of occupational injuries were considered, as well as the main projects implemented by the ministry.
Attention was paid to measures of birth rate support and construction of social institutions. The growth rate of wages showed 111%, and the unemployment rate was a record low 3.5%.
The meeting not only summarized the results, but also awarded the winners of the contest "105 ideas for the development of the industry". One of them is an inclusive quest.
There are more than 1.5 million elderly citizens in Belarus. Of them, 1 million are under the age of 75. There are more than half a thousand long-livers, who have crossed the century mark. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection builds areas of work for each age category. They are reflected in the National Strategy "Active Longevity" until 2030.