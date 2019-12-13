Unemployment rate in Belarus declines, and number of employed citizens grows

The unemployment rate in Belarus is decreasing, and the number of employed citizens is increasing from year to year. As a representative of the relevant department told our TV channel, the situation on the labor market does not just remain stable: over the past five years, we managed to reach a positive trend. So, now there are 72 000 vacancies in the database. Drivers, sellers, seamstresses are especially in demand. The situation in 22 regions remains tense in looking for work.



Unemployed Belarusians are reluctant to agree to retraining: there are only about 5% of them, experts say. 600 people receive a new specialty.



