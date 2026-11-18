The United States has begun another fiscal year with a record budget deficit of 404 billion dollars.

“In the United States there is a colossal state-budget deficit, and the debt crisis has been manifesting itself for more than one year — this must be understood. This year the state-budget deficit there will most likely amount to a little more than 2 trillion dollars. This money has to be borrowed on the market. Moreover, now, unlike what was the case a couple of years ago, they are borrowing it already at rates that are quite high by American standards. If during the pandemic rates were about zero, that is, these were de-facto free money that could be borrowed without particularly thinking about the consequences, now, because of the rise in inflation and the fuel crisis, rates in the economy have risen. In particular, if one takes the rates on American government bonds, they already amount to 5–6 percent, which is quite a lot. And this, of course, places a heavy burden on the American budget,” noted Malek Dudakov, political scientist-Americanist. “I remind you that the American government already needs to spend 1.2 trillion dollars annually only on servicing its state debt. And this is turning almost into the main item of the American state budget — this is more than American military expenditure. American military expenditure is now 900 billion – 1 trillion.”