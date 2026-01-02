US interference in Iran's internal affairs is tantamount to destabilizing entire Middle East

US interference in Iran's internal affairs is tantamount to destabilizing the entire Middle East and will lead to the collapse of all Washington's interests in the region. This was stated by Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in response to the US presidential election. In his statement, Trump described the protesters as peaceful protesters and stated that the US was ready to provide assistance if they were killed.

Earlier, two people were killed in clashes with police in southwestern Iran, and several law enforcement officers were injured. Radicals threw stones at government buildings and banks, some carrying weapons. The unrest began due to the depreciation of the real. Protesters marched through central Tehran, and a group of unidentified individuals attacked the administration building in the southern city of Fez. In Hamadan, a Quran and other religious books were burned, and a mosque was attacked. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the Minister of Interior to establish a dialogue with the protesters and announced reforms to the country's banking and financial systems.