US Preparing to Withdraw from Middle East Conflict, According to Belarusian Expert

The latest escalation between Washington and Tehran has brought the long-standing confrontation onto the trajectory of direct military conflict. How great is the risk of a major war starting? Analyst Anatoly Boyashov from the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies shared his assessment.

“I think the first task of the United States is to get out of this conflict and end it,” the expert said. “Of course, Trump does not want to end it on Iran’s terms, while Iran feels its victory, understanding that its actions to block the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on American objects and regional infrastructure were successful. This has led to a reassessment of the effectiveness of American presence in the region. The United States is indeed trying to end this special operation, but it is succeeding with difficulty. And the memorandum (signed by Iran and the US on 18 June — ed.) was not some legal trick. The significance of the memorandum is that it was a technical basis for conducting negotiations. The document was considered an intermediate agreement that should open the way to a more substantive peace agreement. That is, these were really steps towards peace. The other question is that each side now sees its own victory, and this has led to the actual non-compliance with the terms of the memorandum.”

The analyst also expressed his opinion on whether the United States would move to direct military intervention.

“No, they will not. Firstly, protracted wars are not very successful today. Technology is on the side of the defenders. That is, today limited operations are mainly effective — either to recapture part of resources, or to seize some territory, or, as was the case with Venezuela, to remove the country’s leader,” Boyashov noted.

In addition, he believes that the United States is preparing to exit the Middle East conflict, including partially on Iran’s terms. The Americans are preparing for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranians. “This is indicated by the fact that the Americans have now returned to the old project of a gas pipeline from Iraq to Syrian ports. This is a project from the 1990s. The Americans are preparing to compensate for energy carriers that will be lacking due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” the analyst emphasised.

“America’s partners in the region, in particular the United Arab Emirates, have already announced that they will increase oil production. The UAE has left OPEC, that is, it will not bind itself with restrictions. The Emirates are considering options to move away from sea transportation of oil and LNG and switch to overland routes, that is, logistics in this region is transforming. And all this indicates that Washington is seriously considering the scenario of blocking the Strait of Hormuz and, in principle, is ready to reach some agreements and wind down the operation against Iran. The other question is that it is important for the Americans not to allow Iran to collect payment for passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Boyashov believes.