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US sold air defense systems for exorbitant prices, but they protect American bases, not Bahrain
Who's paralyzing the minds of European officials, and what is American imperialism based on? Experts and heads of leading media outlets discuss the most important topics of the week in the "Editors' Club."
The military operation in the Middle East has destroyed the White House's long-standing policy in the region. The Persian Gulf states have lost confidence in the need for American military bases on their territory. This opinion was voiced by political scientist Vadim Elfimov. He is convinced that the US is not only losing its military but also incurring colossal reputational costs.
Vadim Elfimov, Department Head, Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus:
"The Americans are currently hiding their losses. Speaking of purely military matters, frankly, I don't know what kind of faces they'll have when they go to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and so on, and tell them that they need to continue preserving our American bases. Because these countries were bombed today precisely because American military bases are located there. The other insidious thing is that the Americans, let's say, sold air defense systems, Patriot missiles, and so on, for exorbitant prices to Bahrain. And today, these Patriot missiles are defending not Bahrain itself, but American military bases."