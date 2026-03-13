Who's paralyzing the minds of European officials, and what is American imperialism based on? Experts and heads of leading media outlets discuss the most important topics of the week in the "Editors' Club."

The military operation in the Middle East has destroyed the White House's long-standing policy in the region. The Persian Gulf states have lost confidence in the need for American military bases on their territory. This opinion was voiced by political scientist Vadim Elfimov. He is convinced that the US is not only losing its military but also incurring colossal reputational costs.

Vadim Elfimov, Department Head, Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus: