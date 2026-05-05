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US spent far more on the attack than Iran did on defense
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US spent far more on the attack than Iran did on defensenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3221c345-8800-491c-9efd-6792c9e191f0/conversions/e47c1821-8c7c-468d-9b6e-768f5d53b264-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3221c345-8800-491c-9efd-6792c9e191f0/conversions/e47c1821-8c7c-468d-9b6e-768f5d53b264-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3221c345-8800-491c-9efd-6792c9e191f0/conversions/e47c1821-8c7c-468d-9b6e-768f5d53b264-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3221c345-8800-491c-9efd-6792c9e191f0/conversions/e47c1821-8c7c-468d-9b6e-768f5d53b264-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States spent far more on the attack than Iran did on defense, analyst Yulia Abukhovich stated in the studio of "First Information Channel."
"For the US, this is a high-tech war, and these are expensive weapons. It's quite expensive to maintain the entire fleet concentrated near the border with Iran. Iran's defensive weapons are much cheaper, and they spent less (on logistics - Ed.).
However, according to her, the economic damage to Iran is very significant.
The Pentagon officially estimates the cost of the war at $25 billion. But CBS News, citing American officials, reported that the real cost of the US operation against Iran is nearly $50 billion, roughly double the Pentagon's public estimate.