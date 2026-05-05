US spent far more on the attack than Iran did on defense

The United States spent far more on the attack than Iran did on defense, analyst Yulia Abukhovich stated in the studio of "First Information Channel."

"For the US, this is a high-tech war, and these are expensive weapons. It's quite expensive to maintain the entire fleet concentrated near the border with Iran. Iran's defensive weapons are much cheaper, and they spent less (on logistics - Ed.).

However, according to her, the economic damage to Iran is very significant.