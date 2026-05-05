US Strikes on Iran to Hit China - Expert's Arguments

"It's difficult to say how much this will help Trump, because it also indicates the impossibility of resolving the situation quickly and militarily. Of course, everyone understands that China is the main enemy. In other words, China is heavily tied to Iran, its oil products, its metallurgy, and much else. And, of course, a strike on Iran is essentially a US strike on China. This 'Economic Fury' is also an attempt to disrupt oil supplies. But we saw just a couple of days ago that the Chinese government allowed several of its companies to waive US sanctions if they affect national interests. So, the very concept of sanctions as an instrument of economic pressure is also being reconsidered, in part due to Trump's actions."