Damage from riots in Minsk amounts to over half a million rubles, according to preliminary data

The damage from the riots was calculated in Minsk. According to the preliminary data alone, this amount is over half a million rubles. As Head of the Department of Municipal Economy and Energy Vladimir Lebed said in an interview today, stopping points, traffic lights, road signs, over a hundred containers were damaged.



Vladimir Lebed, Head of the Department of Municipal Economy and Energy of the Minsk City Executive Committee:



“According to preliminary estimates, this is more than 500 000 rubles, utilities take all immediate measures to restore order in Minsk. Stopping points, more than 100 containers, traffic lights, road signs were damaged. It would be possible to buy 9 ventilators in hospitals for this money.”

