Metropolitan Filaret passes away

He devoted his entire adult life to the church. He headed the Belarusian Orthodox Church for 20 years. During his reign, all historically existing dioceses were revived in our country, and men's and women's monasteries were resumed. Metropolitan Filaret became the founder of the first Orthodox Theological Academy. And also with his blessing, the House of Mercy began to function. In 2006 he received the title of Hero of Belarus. He was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna, as well as the Order of Friendship of Peoples for his exceptional contribution to the spiritual revival of the Belarusian people.