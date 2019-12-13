3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Metropolitan Filaret passes away
He devoted his entire adult life to the church. He headed the Belarusian Orthodox Church for 20 years. During his reign, all historically existing dioceses were revived in our country, and men's and women's monasteries were resumed. Metropolitan Filaret became the founder of the first Orthodox Theological Academy. And also with his blessing, the House of Mercy began to function. In 2006 he received the title of Hero of Belarus. He was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna, as well as the Order of Friendship of Peoples for his exceptional contribution to the spiritual revival of the Belarusian people.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All