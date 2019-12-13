3.42 RUB
People's Artiste of Belarus Boris Lutsenko passes away
The sad news came from the world of art. Boris Lutsenko, the People’s Artiste of Belarus, is gone. Thanks to Lutsenko, the international community got acquainted with the Belarusian drama. President Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the national artiste, stressing that his work has become an integral part of the history of Belarusian theater and cinema.
The appearance of Boris Lutsenko in the theater community cannot be called modest. He started convincingly with world classics. In the 70s, thanks to the director, Shakespeare's "Macbeth" sounded experimentally. The innovator made a non-trivial story out of a love tragedy. And the audience believed. After the premiere, the production thundered not only throughout the Union. In 1974, the play in the version of Lutsenko received the Grand Prix of Stuttgart Festival.
Lutsenko popularized the Belarusian drama. He was in demand abroad. He also headed the film studio. It was difficult to get a ticket to Lutsenko’s performances, thanks to the national artiste, the theater became one of the most visited in Minsk. He shot television plays and feature films for Belarusfilm. The funeral ceremony for Boris Lutsenko will be held at Gorky Theater this Friday.
