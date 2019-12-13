3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Honored Artiste of Belarus Valentina Petrachkova passes away
On September 21, Valentina Petrachkova, the Honored Artiste of Belarus, the BSSR State Prize laureate, passed away at the age of 83. For more than half a century she had been playing at Yakub Kolas Theatre; she created about 200 scenes and acted in cinema. Her filmography includes "A Sign of Trouble", "Crying Quail", "In the August of 1944", "Budulay, Who is not Expected". The farewell ceremony for Valentina will be served tomorrow.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All