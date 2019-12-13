Honored Artiste of Belarus Valentina Petrachkova passes away

On September 21, Valentina Petrachkova, the Honored Artiste of Belarus, the BSSR State Prize laureate, passed away at the age of 83. For more than half a century she had been playing at Yakub Kolas Theatre; she created about 200 scenes and acted in cinema. Her filmography includes "A Sign of Trouble", "Crying Quail", "In the August of 1944", "Budulay, Who is not Expected". The farewell ceremony for Valentina will be served tomorrow.