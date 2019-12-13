3.41 RUB
Accelerated melting of Antarctic glaciers may cause dangerous rise of water in the world's oceans - scientists
The journal Science Advances in October 12 published a study on the state of glaciers on the planet, writes Associated Press.
According to the study, 68 of the 162 Antarctic ice shelves show significant melting from 1997 to 2021. 4 dozen Antarctic ice shelves have shrunk by at least 30% since 1997, 28 of them have lost more than half of their ice since then. In total, we're talking trillions of tons.
The melted ice is escaping into the sea, and scientists are concerned that climate change-induced melting of the glaciers of Antarctica and Greenland will cause a dangerous and significant rise in ocean levels.
Researchers believe that it is essential to clearly record how and how much ice is lost from floating shelves in order to understand and predict the future of Antarctica.
