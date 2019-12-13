Accelerated melting of Antarctic glaciers may cause dangerous rise of water in the world's oceans - scientists

The journal Science Advances in October 12 published a study on the state of glaciers on the planet, writes Associated Press.

According to the study, 68 of the 162 Antarctic ice shelves show significant melting from 1997 to 2021. 4 dozen Antarctic ice shelves have shrunk by at least 30% since 1997, 28 of them have lost more than half of their ice since then. In total, we're talking trillions of tons.

The melted ice is escaping into the sea, and scientists are concerned that climate change-induced melting of the glaciers of Antarctica and Greenland will cause a dangerous and significant rise in ocean levels.