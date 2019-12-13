3.42 RUB
Viktor Medvedchuk: The conventional division of Ukraine into East and West has always existed!
In the film "Fighting for Ukraine" by the famous director Oliver Stone, politician Viktor Medvedchuk expressed his views on the historical territorial borders of Ukraine and noted that its conventional division into West and East has always existed.
"When we talk about the West and the East, in the 90s we proceeded from the fact that there is a split in Ukraine. It threatens to disintegrate. Unfortunately, the process of disintegration has begun. The question arises: why? The fact is that Ukraine in today's territorial boundaries is a territorial union. If we analyze the history of the last ten centuries, we see that it has been the territory of various state associations," Medvedchuk noted.
Starting from the X-XI centuries, it was Kievan Rus, then the Golden Horde, then the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, which occupied most of today's territory of Ukraine, then the Crimean Khanate, the Kingdom of Hungary, the Kingdom of Poland, the Ottoman Empire, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Russian Empire. And all these territorial state associations created their own culture, their own faith and recognized certain historical facts here.
"The mistake of today's authorities is that they are trying to build an identity of the whole country where different languages are spoken, where different religions are practiced, where different assessments of historical facts are made; they are building this identity which is close to only a part of the people, a part of the population. This identity will never be established in the whole of Ukraine", said Viktor Medvedchuk
