Plan for bills preparation 2020 approved

30 bills will be prepared by Belarusian lawmakers next year. The plan is approved by the relevant decree of the President. The main criterion was the need of society in the legislative settlement of certain issues. The existing ones will be updated and fundamentally new ones will be created. Among them are the draft laws "On Contributions to the Budget of the State Extrabudgetary Social Security Fund" and "On Licensing". It is also planned to develop concepts of laws "On Insurance Activities" and "On Associations of Employers".