4 scenarios for Eurovision-2021 approved
The European Broadcasting Union has developed 4 scenarios for Eurovision 2021. This will allow the international song contest to be held in any case of an emergency. The show will be held in the usual format in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam in May. A version of the show in the Netherlands has been developed with the observance of social distancing. Participants and fans will arrive in the capital of the competition, but they will maintain a distance 1,5 meters at the same time. According to the 3rd scenario, the participants will be allowed to perform from their country. Eurovision will be held without spectators and, probably, without accompanying events, if the quarantine is introduced in the Netherlands again! The performers will present their compositions remotely. the show will be broadcast from Rotterdam. The final choice of the script for the show will be made in the first months of next year. Eurovision-2020 was canceled because of the difficult epidemic situation in the world.
