Pension payments to be raised this year

All the most important aspects of the development of the social sphere were discussed today in the Belarusian Parliament. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko spoke about the priorities of the social policy and answered the MPs' questions.

Measures to ensure sustainable development of social sphere

The government plans to get back to the issue of the next raise of public sector wages not later than September. Since spring, the basic rate of wages in the country has been increased ahead of schedule. This ensured a 15% increase in wages. But this is not the limit. The most ambitious task is pension payments (every fourth resident receives them). This year, the equivalent of 9% of GDP will be allocated for these purposes.

Social support

Deputy Prime Minister also commented on resonant discussions in society. Thus, the increase of retirement age is not even discussed. The state takes all measures to provide sustainable development of the social sphere.

Solution of personnel issues